Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: ASM)’s stock price has dropped by -7.28% in relation to previous closing price of $3.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-25 that Avino Silver & Gold Mines boasts a stellar balance sheet, strong recent production growth, and is set for significant expansion with La Preciosa and Oxide Tailings projects. Despite a 300% YTD stock surge, ASM remains undervalued, with potential for further upside as production could triple by 2029 and silver prices remain strong. The company’s prudent capital allocation—no dividends or buybacks, but a potential $40M share issue—positions it well for project execution and even future acquisitions.

Is It Worth Investing in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: ASM) Right Now?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: ASM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68x compared to its average ratio. ASM has 36-month beta value of 1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ASM is 136.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASM on July 28, 2025 was 5.32M shares.

ASM’s Market Performance

ASM stock saw a decrease of -11.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.57% and a quarterly a decrease of 55.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.62% for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.47% for ASM’s stock, with a 70.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASM stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for ASM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ASM in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to ASM, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 24th of the previous year.

ASM Trading at -5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASM fell by -11.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd saw 216.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 10.93%, with 9.16% for asset returns.

Based on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.8. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 32.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $18.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.