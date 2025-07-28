Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ: ALBT) has increased by 43.17% when compared to last closing price of $2.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 40.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that FREEHOLD, N.J., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of precision diagnostic consumer products, today announced that its subsidiary, Q&A Distribution, LLC, has entered into a wholesale distribution agreement with Saga Health Corporation (“Saga Health”) for its use of the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device in its first responder-targeted Holistic Health Reset Program.

Is It Worth Investing in Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ: ALBT) Right Now?

ALBT has 36-month beta value of -0.02.

The public float for ALBT is 1.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALBT on July 28, 2025 was 250.24K shares.

ALBT’s Market Performance

The stock of Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT) has seen a 40.09% increase in the past week, with a -6.07% drop in the past month, and a -12.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.11% for ALBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.00% for ALBT’s stock, with a -13.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALBT Trading at 6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares surge +45.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALBT rose by +74.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Avalon GloboCare Corp saw -46.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.94% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Avalon GloboCare Corp stands at -8.85%. The total capital return value is set at 1.05%. Equity return is now at value -833.99%, with -58.29% for asset returns.

Based on Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT), the company’s capital structure generated -0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -49.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-5.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.