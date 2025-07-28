Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN): A Technical Analysis

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94x compared to its average ratio. AZN has 36-month beta value of 0.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AZN is 3.10B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZN on July 28, 2025 was 4.48M shares.

AZN stock’s latest price update

The stock of Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) has decreased by -0.85% when compared to last closing price of $72.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Let’s look at five biotech and drug companies, MRK, AZN, BMY, ABBV and MRNA, slated to release their second-quarter 2025 results this week.

AZN’s Market Performance

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has seen a 4.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.82% gain in the past month and a 3.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for AZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.75% for AZN’s stock, with a 2.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZN stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for AZN by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for AZN in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $75 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

AZN Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.80. In addition, Astrazeneca plc ADR saw -9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Astrazeneca plc ADR stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 19.81%, with 7.45% for asset returns.

Based on Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $15.44 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.