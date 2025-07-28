Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) Stock Sees a0.21% Increase

In the past week, ALAB stock has gone up by 0.49%, with a monthly gain of 25.04% and a quarterly surge of 85.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.68% for Astera Labs Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.53% for ALAB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 35.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) is 522.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALAB is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ALAB is 125.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.93% of that float. On July 28, 2025, ALAB’s average trading volume was 4.66M shares.

ALAB stock’s latest price update

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.21% compared to its previous closing price of $122.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-23 that Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) closed at $119.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.2% move from the prior day.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALAB stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ALAB by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for ALAB in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $120 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALAB, setting the target price at $99 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

ALAB Trading at 27.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares surge +35.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALAB rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.68. In addition, Astera Labs Inc saw 159.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALAB starting from ALBA MANUEL, who sold 13,259 shares at the price of $111.00 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, ALBA MANUEL now owns 1,874,498 shares of Astera Labs Inc, valued at $1,471,749 using the latest closing price.

Mohan Jitendra, the Chief Executive Officer of Astera Labs Inc, sold 76,258 shares at $112.72 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21 ’25, which means that Mohan Jitendra is holding 475,421 shares at $8,596,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Astera Labs Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value 4.47%, with 4.17% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-112.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.