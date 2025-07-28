Assessing the Risk and Potential of Safety Shot Inc’s (SHOT) Stock

The stock of Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has seen a 15.46% increase in the past week, with a 154.30% gain in the past month, and a 56.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.66% for SHOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 50.83% for SHOT stock, with a simple moving average of 30.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SHOT is at 1.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SHOT is 101.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.73% of that float. The average trading volume for SHOT on July 28, 2025 was 5.32M shares.

SHOT stock’s latest price update

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT)’s stock price has increased by 6.34% compared to its previous closing price of $0.75. However, the company has seen a 15.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that SCOTTSDALE, AZ, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued yesterday by Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT), please note that the pricing figures of the release have corrected. The corrected release reads as follows:

SHOT Trading at 99.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.84%, as shares surge +164.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOT rose by +15.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5269. In addition, Safety Shot Inc saw -18.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOT starting from Melton Christopher, who sold 3,470 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Dec 11 ’24. After this action, Melton Christopher now owns 62,530 shares of Safety Shot Inc, valued at $2,967 using the latest closing price.

Safety Shot, Inc., the 10% Owner of Safety Shot Inc, sold 15,398 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10 ’24, which means that Safety Shot, Inc. is holding 2,857,511 shares at $12,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.08% for the present operating margin

-0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Safety Shot Inc stands at -37.39%. The total capital return value is set at 66.21%. Equity return is now at value -1514.12%, with -425.07% for asset returns.

Based on Safety Shot Inc (SHOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at -10.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -149.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-47.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 93.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.