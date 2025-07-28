Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI)’s stock price has dropped by -5.64% in relation to previous closing price of $27.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of HFC and advanced optical networking products that power the internet, today announced it completed testing and received certification from Charter Communications, for plans to deploy its 1.8GHz amplifiers and QuantumLink™ remote management software. Together, AOI is helping Charter progress its network evolution project with the deployment of extended spectrum DOCSIS (ESD).

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AAOI is also noteworthy at 2.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AAOI is 51.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.91% of that float. The average trading volume of AAOI on July 28, 2025 was 4.59M shares.

AAOI’s Market Performance

AAOI’s stock has seen a -9.32% decrease for the week, with a -7.81% drop in the past month and a 103.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.12% for Applied Optoelectronics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.83% for AAOI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AAOI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AAOI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $32 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Sell” to AAOI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

AAOI Trading at 14.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI fell by -9.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.47. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc saw 185.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAOI starting from Murry Stefan J., who sold 3,000 shares at the price of $27.46 back on Jul 16 ’25. After this action, Murry Stefan J. now owns 318,036 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc, valued at $82,377 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.19% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Optoelectronics Inc stands at -0.56%. The total capital return value is set at -0.13%. Equity return is now at value -68.45%, with -34.70% for asset returns.

Based on Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-159.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.