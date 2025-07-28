Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of VisionWave Holdings Inc (VWAV)

The 36-month beta value for VWAV is also noteworthy at -0.03.

The public float for VWAV is 3.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of VWAV on July 28, 2025 was 164.66K shares.

VWAV stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VisionWave Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VWAV) has jumped by 198.30% compared to previous close of $2.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 187.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”), a next-generation defense technology company, today announced that it has entered into a transformative funding agreement with a prominent institutional investor, securing an equity line for up to $50 million in capital through a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA), along with a $5 million tranche funding commitment in the form of convertible notes.

VWAV’s Market Performance

VWAV’s stock has risen by 187.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -38.99% and a quarterly drop of -37.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 30.94% for VisionWave Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for VWAV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.44% for the last 200 days.

VWAV Trading at -28.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.85%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VWAV rose by +136.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, VisionWave Holdings Inc saw -32.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VWAV

Equity return is now at value -31.96%, with -13.63% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

In summary, VisionWave Holdings Inc (VWAV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.