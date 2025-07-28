Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT)

The 36-month beta value for DJT is also noteworthy at 4.72.

The public float for DJT is 129.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.67% of that float. The average trading volume of DJT on July 28, 2025 was 8.17M shares.

DJT stock’s latest price update

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ: DJT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.25% compared to its previous closing price of $19.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. marketwatch.com reported 2025-07-22 that Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group rallied to a six-week high Tuesday — with bitcoin approaching another record high and investors increasingly treating the social-media company as a cryptocurrency play.

DJT’s Market Performance

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) has seen a -1.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.12% gain in the past month and a -27.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for DJT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.53% for DJT’s stock, with a -29.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DJT Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DJT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DJT fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.81. In addition, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp saw -38.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DJT starting from Swider Eric, who sold 8,500 shares at the price of $21.41 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Swider Eric now owns 17,489 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, valued at $181,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DJT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.67% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp stands at -28.61%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -19.06%, with -17.60% for asset returns.

Based on Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -206.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-394.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1386.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 110.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 38.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.