Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT)

The 36-month beta value for QUBT is also noteworthy at 4.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for QUBT is 126.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.02% of that float. The average trading volume of QUBT on July 28, 2025 was 28.68M shares.

QUBT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) has dropped by -1.42% compared to previous close of $16.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-27 that One of the more curious companies that has piqued investor intrigue in the quantum computing market is a business called (wait for it!) Quantum Computing (QUBT -1.42%).

QUBT’s Market Performance

QUBT’s stock has fallen by -14.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.18% and a quarterly rise of 140.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.30% for Quantum Computing Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.15% for QUBT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 76.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QUBT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for QUBT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for QUBT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $15 based on the research report published on July 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

QUBT Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT fell by -14.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2,289.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.60. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc saw 2287.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUBT starting from Boehmler Christopher, who sold 46,440 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jun 12 ’25. After this action, Boehmler Christopher now owns 0 shares of Quantum Computing Inc, valued at $928,800 using the latest closing price.

Boehmler Christopher, the Chief Financial Officer of Quantum Computing Inc, sold 83,495 shares at $19.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11 ’25, which means that Boehmler Christopher is holding 47,565 shares at $1,663,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.48% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Computing Inc stands at -117.21%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -30.47%, with -28.05% for asset returns.

Based on Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -15.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-62.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6424.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 44.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.