Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of N2OFF Inc (NITO)

The 36-month beta value for NITO is also noteworthy at 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NITO is 15.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume of NITO on July 28, 2025 was 14.69M shares.

NITO stock’s latest price update

The stock of N2OFF Inc (NASDAQ: NITO) has decreased by -7.90% when compared to last closing price of $0.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-11 that According to industry sources, “Ready to Build” battery storage projects of this capacity may yield up to $13.5 million

NITO’s Market Performance

N2OFF Inc (NITO) has experienced a 22.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.75% rise in the past month, and a 33.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.76% for NITO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.60% for NITO’s stock, with a -25.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NITO Trading at 15.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NITO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.38%, as shares surge +26.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NITO rose by +22.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2541. In addition, N2OFF Inc saw -36.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NITO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.4% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for N2OFF Inc stands at -24.19%. The total capital return value is set at -0.63%. Equity return is now at value -115.63%, with -82.41% for asset returns.

Based on N2OFF Inc (NITO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-5.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.44.

Conclusion

In summary, N2OFF Inc (NITO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.