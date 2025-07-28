Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is above average at 26.05x. The 36-month beta value for MDLZ is also noteworthy at 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MDLZ is 1.29B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. The average trading volume of MDLZ on July 28, 2025 was 7.12M shares.

MDLZ stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has decreased by -0.69% when compared to last closing price of $70.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that Besides Wall Street’s top-and-bottom-line estimates for Mondelez (MDLZ), review projections for some of its key metrics to gain a deeper understanding of how the company might have fared during the quarter ended June 2025.

MDLZ’s Market Performance

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) has experienced a 0.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.45% rise in the past month, and a 6.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for MDLZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.89% for MDLZ’s stock, with a 7.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLZ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MDLZ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MDLZ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $78 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLZ reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for MDLZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 20th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to MDLZ, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

MDLZ Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLZ rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.78. In addition, Mondelez International Inc saw 5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondelez International Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 13.27%, with 4.91% for asset returns.

Based on Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.