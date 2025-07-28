Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)

The 36-month beta value for CMBM is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CMBM is 12.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.48% of that float. The average trading volume of CMBM on July 28, 2025 was 2.23M shares.

CMBM stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) has decreased by -9.62% when compared to last closing price of $1.04.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. https://www.defenseworld.net reported 2025-06-11 that Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 467.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.29% of Cambium Networks worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 363,399 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46,602 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds. Cambium Networks Stock Performance CMBM stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.37. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. About Cambium Networks (Free Report) Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

CMBM’s Market Performance

Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) has experienced a -1.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 135.12% rise in the past month, and a 135.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.70% for CMBM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.02% for CMBM’s stock, with a 14.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMBM

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMBM, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

CMBM Trading at 88.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.02%, as shares surge +141.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMBM fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6619. In addition, Cambium Networks Corp saw -55.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMBM starting from Cada-Bartoli Melissa Elizabeth, who sold 50 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Dec 02 ’24. After this action, Cada-Bartoli Melissa Elizabeth now owns 4,880 shares of Cambium Networks Corp, valued at $62 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.46% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cambium Networks Corp stands at -0.49%. The total capital return value is set at -1.19%. Equity return is now at value -112.88%, with -41.89% for asset returns.

Based on Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-52.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.