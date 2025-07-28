An In-Depth Look at Red Cat Holdings Inc’s (RCAT) Stock Performance

The stock of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) has seen a -2.55% decrease in the past week, with a 22.66% gain in the past month, and a 76.78% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.14% for RCAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.04% for RCAT’s stock, with a 28.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCAT is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RCAT is 78.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.08% of that float. On July 28, 2025, RCAT’s average trading volume was 9.07M shares.

RCAT stock’s latest price update

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT)’s stock price has plunge by -3.01%relation to previous closing price of $9.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marketbeat.com reported 2025-07-25 that In 2021, a new presidential administration took shape while meme stocks and short squeezes sent markets into a frenzy. In 2025, another new presidential administration is taking shape, while meme stocks and short squeezes again send markets into a frenzy.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCAT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for RCAT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for RCAT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCAT reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for RCAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 14th, 2024.

RCAT Trading at 16.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.19%, as shares surge +29.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCAT fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +198.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.82. In addition, Red Cat Holdings Inc saw 332.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCAT starting from Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $8.58 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR now owns 387,445 shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc, valued at $858,000 using the latest closing price.

Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, the Director of Red Cat Holdings Inc, sold 100,309 shares at $6.70 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR is holding 387,445 shares at $671,769 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.68% for the present operating margin

-0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Cat Holdings Inc stands at -4.57%. The total capital return value is set at -33.72%. Equity return is now at value -68.83%, with -61.61% for asset returns.

Based on Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1049.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-17.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 74.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.