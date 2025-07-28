An In-Depth Look at Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s (NVTS) Stock Performance

The stock of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) has seen a 29.46% increase in the past week, with a 25.21% gain in the past month, and a 333.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.10% for NVTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.93% for NVTS’s stock, with a 149.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVTS is 3.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for NVTS is 145.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 33.11% of that float. On July 28, 2025, NVTS’s average trading volume was 43.70M shares.

NVTS stock’s latest price update

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS)’s stock price has plunge by -2.12%relation to previous closing price of $8.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 29.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-26 that Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS -1.56%) is emerging as a pure‑play powerhouse in gallium nitride chips, powering artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and electric vehicle (EV) systems. With Nvidia (NVDA -0.12%) and Powerchip deals lighting the fuse, could this under‑the‑radar stock skyrocket?

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $3.50 based on the research report published on June 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVTS reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for NVTS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

NVTS Trading at 42.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.73%, as shares surge +32.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +310.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS rose by +29.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +260.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.93. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corp saw 111.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from GLICKMAN TODD, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Jun 12 ’25. After this action, GLICKMAN TODD now owns 134,501 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, valued at $800,120 using the latest closing price.

Singh Ranbir, the Director of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, sold 21,782 shares at $8.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11 ’25, which means that Singh Ranbir is holding 19,192,271 shares at $185,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.68% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corp stands at -1.32%. The total capital return value is set at -0.35%. Equity return is now at value -26.43%, with -23.31% for asset returns.

Based on Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -823.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-66.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.