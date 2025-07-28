An In-Depth Look at American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s (AEO) Stock Performance

The stock of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) has seen a 18.11% increase in the past week, with a 21.16% gain in the past month, and a 4.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for AEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.96% for AEO’s stock, with a -17.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) is 12.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEO is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AEO is 157.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.43% of that float. On July 28, 2025, AEO’s average trading volume was 8.48M shares.

AEO stock’s latest price update

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO)’s stock price has plunge by 4.08%relation to previous closing price of $11.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-26 that Retail-driven meme stock mania is back, echoing 2021’s irrational exuberance, with surges in fundamentally weak, heavily shorted stocks. Market leadership is shifting from the “Magnificent 7” to the “Fabulous 5” AI giants, driven by proprietary technology and AI infrastructure advantages. Despite market optimism, I remain concerned about persistent tariffs, which threaten corporate margins and are largely ignored by investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $12 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for AEO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AEO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

AEO Trading at 12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +22.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO rose by +18.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.21. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc saw -45.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from MCMILLAN CARY D, who sold 2,999 shares at the price of $16.02 back on Jan 16 ’25. After this action, MCMILLAN CARY D now owns 0 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc, valued at $48,044 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 12.19%, with 5.37% for asset returns.

Based on American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $665.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.