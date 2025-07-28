Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AMPX is 86.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMPX on July 28, 2025 was 6.35M shares.

AMPX stock’s latest price update

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.34% in comparison to its previous close of $8.2, however, the company has experienced a -0.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”), (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. Amprius management will host the presentation, followed by a.

AMPX’s Market Performance

AMPX’s stock has fallen by -0.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 94.61% and a quarterly rise of 224.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.14% for Amprius Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.72% for AMPX’s stock, with a 182.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPX

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for AMPX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

AMPX Trading at 80.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +109.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +200.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPX rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +540.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, Amprius Technologies Inc saw 592.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPX starting from Stefan Constantin Ionel, who sold 20,366 shares at the price of $2.43 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Stefan Constantin Ionel now owns 866,134 shares of Amprius Technologies Inc, valued at $49,530 using the latest closing price.

Wallach Sandra, the Chief Financial Officer of Amprius Technologies Inc, sold 27,595 shares at $2.43 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Wallach Sandra is holding 1,033,665 shares at $67,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.4% for the present operating margin

-0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Amprius Technologies Inc stands at -1.36%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%. Equity return is now at value -68.88%, with -40.23% for asset returns.

Based on Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-40.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.