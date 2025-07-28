American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) has decreased by -6.38% when compared to last closing price of $3.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 31.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-15 that American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical mineral company commercializing both primary critical mineral manufacturing and secondary recycling of critical mineral facilities, is pleased to announce that it has been selected for a competitively awarded $1 million agreement by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory ReCell Center (Argonne) to support the commercialization of one of its internally-developed technologies for the domestic manufacturing of critical mineral lithium hydroxide.

Is It Worth Investing in American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ABAT is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ABAT is 88.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.45% of that float. The average trading volume of ABAT on July 28, 2025 was 3.26M shares.

ABAT’s Market Performance

ABAT stock saw an increase of 31.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 146.48% and a quarterly increase of 162.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.16% for American Battery Technology Company (ABAT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.76% for ABAT’s stock, with a 134.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABAT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ABAT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ABAT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $6 based on the research report published on March 27, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ABAT Trading at 87.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.03%, as shares surge +133.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABAT rose by +31.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +206.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, American Battery Technology Company saw 209.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABAT starting from Lowery Elizabeth Ann, who sold 95,078 shares at the price of $1.41 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Lowery Elizabeth Ann now owns 78,067 shares of American Battery Technology Company, valued at $134,060 using the latest closing price.

Lowery Elizabeth Ann, the Director of American Battery Technology Company, sold 14,922 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Lowery Elizabeth Ann is holding 63,145 shares at $20,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.94% for the present operating margin

-4.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for American Battery Technology Company stands at -32.31%. The total capital return value is set at -0.7%. Equity return is now at value -88.49%, with -72.45% for asset returns.

Based on American Battery Technology Company (ABAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.87. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -39.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-46.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 159.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In summary, American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.