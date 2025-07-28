Altice USA Inc’s (ATUS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ATUS stock has gone down by -3.94%, with a monthly gain of 28.23% and a quarterly surge of 13.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.95% for Altice USA Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.97% for ATUS’s stock, with a 6.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for ATUS is 232.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.25% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of ATUS was 4.78M shares.

ATUS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) has dropped by -9.15% compared to previous close of $2.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-17 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that it has entered into and funded an inaugural $1.0 billion asset-backed term loan facility (“Asset Backed Loan Facility”), through an unrestricted subsidiary, in partnership with Goldman Sachs and TPG Angelo Gordon. The Asset Backed Loan Facility is secured by certain receivables generated by the Company’s Bronx and Brooklyn service area and network assets, primarily the Hybrid-Fiber Coaxial (HFC) network (collectively, the “.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $3.50 based on the research report published on February 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATUS reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ATUS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ATUS, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on April 24th of the previous year.

ATUS Trading at 13.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +26.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Altice USA Inc saw 50.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATUS starting from Next Alt S.a.r.l., who sold 805,230 shares at the price of $24.50 back on Dec 24 ’24. After this action, Next Alt S.a.r.l. now owns 5,846,652 shares of Altice USA Inc, valued at $19,728,135 using the latest closing price.

Next Alt S.a.r.l., the Director of Altice USA Inc, sold 805,230 shares at $24.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23 ’24, which means that Next Alt S.a.r.l. is holding 6,651,882 shares at $19,728,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%.

Based on Altice USA Inc (ATUS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at -47.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.32 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 10.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.