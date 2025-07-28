Alcoa Corp (AA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.93x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AA is 257.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.66% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of AA was 6.30M shares.

AA stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) has decreased by -3.20% when compared to last closing price of $31.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AA’s Market Performance

AA’s stock has risen by 1.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.48% and a quarterly rise of 16.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Alcoa Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.33% for AA’s stock, with a -9.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $42 based on the research report published on July 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AA reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for AA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to AA, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

AA Trading at 5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.43. In addition, Alcoa Corp saw -9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Bacchi Renato, who sold 23,867 shares at the price of $42.29 back on Oct 22 ’24. After this action, Bacchi Renato now owns 57,317 shares of Alcoa Corp, valued at $1,009,431 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcoa Corp stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 20.01%, with 6.86% for asset returns.

Based on Alcoa Corp (AA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alcoa Corp (AA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.