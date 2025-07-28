Albemarle Corp (ALB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Albemarle Corp (ALB) has seen a -1.97% decrease in the past week, with a 18.64% gain in the past month, and a 31.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.03% for ALB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.58% for ALB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ALB is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 17 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for ALB is 116.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.64% of that float. The average trading volume for ALB on July 28, 2025 was 3.86M shares.

ALB stock’s latest price update

Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB)’s stock price has dropped by -9.68% in relation to previous closing price of $83.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-27 that I maintain my HOLD rating on Albemarle despite a large share price rally since my last rating. Lithium prices appear to have bottomed out, benefiting ALB as a low-cost, large-scale producer in the coming years. I expect an industry shakeout of weaker players and further lithium price recovery ahead.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $57 based on the research report published on July 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Clarksons Platou gave a rating of “Buy” to ALB, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

ALB Trading at 16.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.05. In addition, Albemarle Corp saw -16.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Masters J Kent, who sold 2,525 shares at the price of $101.12 back on Dec 05 ’24. After this action, Masters J Kent now owns 73,747 shares of Albemarle Corp, valued at $255,328 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25% for the present operating margin

0.04% for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corp stands at -0.22%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -10.58%, with -6.33% for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corp (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -2.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Albemarle Corp (ALB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.