AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX: AIM)’s stock price has increased by 21.43% compared to its previous closing price of $8.4. However, the company has seen a 15.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-07-28 that Biotechnology firms are increasingly turning to innovative combination therapies to tackle hard-to-treat cancers, with promising results sparking investor interest. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM is the latest to capture attention, as its stock soars following a promising mid-year update from the DURIPANC Phase 2 study.

Is It Worth Investing in AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX: AIM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AIM is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AIM is 0.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On July 28, 2025, AIM’s average trading volume was 6.63K shares.

AIM’s Market Performance

AIM’s stock has seen a 15.84% increase for the week, with a 6.54% rise in the past month and a 50.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.04% for AIM ImmunoTech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.10% for AIM’s stock, with a -31.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIM Trading at 19.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +21.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIM rose by +22.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.97. In addition, AIM ImmunoTech Inc saw -73.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIM starting from Equels Thomas K, who purchased 41,000 shares at the price of $0.06 back on Apr 04 ’25. After this action, Equels Thomas K now owns 1,899,029 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc, valued at $2,583 using the latest closing price.

Rodino Peter W III, the COO, Secretary, Gen. Counsel of AIM ImmunoTech Inc, purchased 500 shares at $0.09 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04 ’25, which means that Rodino Peter W III is holding 401,762 shares at $44 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

14.49% for the present operating margin

0.77% for the gross margin

The net margin for AIM ImmunoTech Inc stands at -104.16%. The total capital return value is set at -0.6%. Equity return is now at value -3138.91%, with -135.56% for asset returns.

Based on AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM), the company’s capital structure generated -0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -26.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-16.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 51.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.