Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AEVA is 31.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEVA on July 28, 2025 was 2.68M shares.

AEVA stock’s latest price update

Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AEVA)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.82% in comparison to its previous close of $23.57, however, the company has experienced a -33.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. marketbeat.com reported 2025-07-25 that The S&P 500 is the benchmark index used by most investors. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust NYSEARCA: SPY is one of the most widely held index funds for passive investors.

AEVA’s Market Performance

AEVA’s stock has fallen by -33.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.33% and a quarterly rise of 186.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.01% for Aeva Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.23% for AEVA’s stock, with a 121.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEVA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AEVA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AEVA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9.50 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEVA reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for AEVA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AEVA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

AEVA Trading at -11.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.08%, as shares sank -35.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEVA fell by -33.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +555.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.13. In addition, Aeva Technologies Inc saw 487.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEVA starting from Sinha Saurabh, who sold 22,239 shares at the price of $30.53 back on Jul 07 ’25. After this action, Sinha Saurabh now owns 970,710 shares of Aeva Technologies Inc, valued at $678,923 using the latest closing price.

Dardashti Soroush Salehian, the Chief Executive Officer of Aeva Technologies Inc, sold 69,901 shares at $30.53 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07 ’25, which means that Dardashti Soroush Salehian is holding 1,897,862 shares at $2,134,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.55% for the present operating margin

-0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aeva Technologies Inc stands at -14.7%. The total capital return value is set at -1.69%. Equity return is now at value -113.70%, with -89.46% for asset returns.

Based on Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -776.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-137.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 112.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.