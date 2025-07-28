Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL)’s stock price has increased by 22.96% compared to its previous closing price of $0.51. However, the company has seen a 24.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-16 that GLEN ALLEN, Va., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that it received notice from Nasdaq on July 14, 2025 that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires listed companies to maintain stockholders’ equity of at least $2,500,000.

Is It Worth Investing in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADIL is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ADIL is 14.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADIL on July 28, 2025 was 8.60M shares.

ADIL’s Market Performance

ADIL stock saw an increase of 24.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 34.53% and a quarterly increase of -7.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.64% for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 54.93% for ADIL stock, with a simple moving average of -19.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADIL stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for ADIL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ADIL in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $8 based on the research report published on November 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADIL reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ADIL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 30th, 2018.

ADIL Trading at 31.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.34%, as shares surge +80.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADIL rose by +19.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4066. In addition, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -46.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADIL

The total capital return value is set at -4.09%. Equity return is now at value -217.01%, with -176.60% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-13.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.