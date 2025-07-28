Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) has decreased by -63.22% when compared to last closing price of $0.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -53.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-07-28 that Tecelra will continue to be available to patients without interruption US WorldMeds plans to bring lete-cel to market and will continue development of uza-cel in collaboration with Galapagos Purchase price is $55m in cash to be paid upon consummation of the sale with up to $30m in potential future payments upon achievement of certain milestones Adaptimmune will retain rights to its preclinical assets including PRAME, CD70, and its allogeneic program Adaptimmune will restructure to support the transition of these therapies to US WorldMeds and to maximize value from its remaining assets Adaptimmune’s Board of Directors determined this transaction is in the best interest of all stakeholders following a comprehensive review of all strategic alternatives Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Oxford, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – July 28, 2025) – Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP), a company redefining the treatment of solid tumor cancers with cell therapy, today announced its entry into a definitive agreement for the sale of TECELRA, lete-cel, afami-cel, and uza-cel cell therapies to US WorldMeds. Consummation of the sale is expected to occur before the end of the week.

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ADAP is at 2.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ADAP is 229.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume for ADAP on July 28, 2025 was 996.73K shares.

ADAP’s Market Performance

ADAP’s stock has seen a -53.85% decrease for the week, with a -47.32% drop in the past month and a -51.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.34% for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -51.88% for ADAP’s stock, with a -73.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAP stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ADAP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ADAP in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $0.50 based on the research report published on June 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADAP reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ADAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 30th, 2024.

Bryan Garnier gave a rating of “Buy” to ADAP, setting the target price at $3.60 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

ADAP Trading at -52.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -50.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAP fell by -56.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2648. In addition, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR saw -89.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADAP starting from Norry Elliot, who sold 5,584 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Jan 17 ’25. After this action, Norry Elliot now owns 7,510 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR, valued at $3,243 using the latest closing price.

Lunger John, the Chief Patient Supply Officer of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR, sold 5,584 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17 ’25, which means that Lunger John is holding 7,510 shares at $3,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.36% for the present operating margin

0.98% for the gross margin

The net margin for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR stands at -0.39%. The total capital return value is set at -0.61%. Equity return is now at value -273.36%, with -33.40% for asset returns.

Based on Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP), the company’s capital structure generated -1.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-52.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.