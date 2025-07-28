Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for ACXP is at -1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ACXP is 25.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume for ACXP on July 28, 2025 was 6.28M shares.

ACXP stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) has dropped by -8.17% compared to previous close of $0.44. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) (“Acurx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that the Company will discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 8:00 am ET before the U.S. financial markets open.

ACXP’s Market Performance

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has seen a -9.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.32% decline in the past month and a 1.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.50% for ACXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.26% for ACXP’s stock, with a -49.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACXP Trading at -8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares sank -15.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACXP fell by -9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4626. In addition, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -82.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACXP starting from Scodari Joseph C, who purchased 24,631 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Jan 06 ’25. After this action, Scodari Joseph C now owns 27,708 shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Sailer Carl, the Director of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchased 24,631 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06 ’25, which means that Sailer Carl is holding 137,183 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACXP

The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value -285.79%, with -170.68% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-14.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.