Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 46.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that Zions Bancorporation’s strong credit quality and conservative underwriting set it apart, with low charge-offs and robust reserve coverage supporting its loan book. Deposit base remains stable and net interest income is poised to grow, benefiting from higher rates and improving deposit costs, despite some mix shift risks. Capital position, impacted by unrealized losses on securities, is the main valuation headwind; improvement is expected but will be gradual, limiting P/E expansion.

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) Right Now?

Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ZION is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ZION is 145.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.95% of that float. The average trading volume for ZION on May 30, 2025 was 1.99M shares.

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION stock saw an increase of 2.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.46% and a quarterly increase of -11.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.49% for ZION’s stock, with a -6.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to ZION, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

ZION Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.50. In addition, Zions Bancorporation N.A saw -12.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Arbuckle Jason D., who sale 294 shares at the price of $47.30 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Arbuckle Jason D. now owns 3,532 shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A, valued at $13,906 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation N.A stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 13.06, with 0.91 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.14 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.