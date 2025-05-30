Zillow Group Inc (Z) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.13 in relation to its previous close of 67.23. However, the company has experienced a 1.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z ) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2025 1:30 PM ET Company Participants Jeremy Wacksman – CEO Conference Call Participants Nikhil Devnani – Bernstein Nikhil Devnani Here we go. Good afternoon, everybody.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) Right Now?

Z has 36-month beta value of 2.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for Z is 162.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of Z on May 30, 2025 was 2.86M shares.

Z’s Market Performance

The stock of Zillow Group Inc (Z) has seen a 1.87% increase in the past week, with a -1.09% drop in the past month, and a -12.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for Z. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.89% for Z’s stock, with a -4.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for Z stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for Z by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for Z in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $80 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to Z, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

Z Trading at -0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.75. In addition, Zillow Group Inc saw -10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Choo Jun, who sale 3,088 shares at the price of $68.65 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Choo Jun now owns 117,098 shares of Zillow Group Inc, valued at $211,979 using the latest closing price.

Beitel David A., the Chief Technology Officer of Zillow Group Inc, sale 3,642 shares at $68.65 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Beitel David A. is holding 170,737 shares at $250,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.03. Equity return is now at value -1.72, with -1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Zillow Group Inc (Z), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 198.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zillow Group Inc (Z) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.