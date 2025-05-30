Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd (ZYBT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: ZYBT)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.05 in comparison to its previous close of 8.80, however, the company has experienced a -7.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that Jilin, China, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited (Nasdaq: ZYBT) (the “Company” or “Zhengye”), a veterinary vaccine manufacturer that encompasses research, development, manufacturing, and sales of veterinary vaccines, with a focus on livestock vaccines in China, today announced that it has received a letter from the NASDAQ Stock Market, dated May 20, 2025 (the “Delinquency Letter”), notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it did not timely file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “2024 Annual Report”).

Is It Worth Investing in Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: ZYBT) Right Now?

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: ZYBT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 137.48x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for ZYBT is 4.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZYBT on May 30, 2025 was 514.01K shares.

ZYBT’s Market Performance

ZYBT stock saw a decrease of -7.99% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.42% and a quarterly a decrease of 88.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.67% for Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd (ZYBT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.59% for ZYBT’s stock, with a 32.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZYBT Trading at 4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares sank -10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYBT fell by -7.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.81. In addition, Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd saw 68.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 7.51, with 4.07 for asset returns.

Based on Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd (ZYBT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 72.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd (ZYBT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.