Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Yalla Group Limited ADR (NYSE: YALA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.95x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YALA is 131.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of YALA was 1.21M shares.

Yalla Group Limited ADR (NYSE: YALA)'s stock price has dropped by -0.43 in relation to previous closing price of 6.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

YALA’s Market Performance

Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA) has seen a -11.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.30% decline in the past month and a 74.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for YALA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.70% for YALA’s stock, with a 43.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YALA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YALA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for YALA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YALA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $28 based on the research report published on March 12, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

YALA Trading at 4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YALA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YALA fell by -12.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.37. In addition, Yalla Group Limited ADR saw 69.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YALA starting from Yang Hu, who proposed sale 680,000 shares at the price of $7.44 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Yang Hu now owns shares of Yalla Group Limited ADR, valued at $5,059,200 using the latest closing price.

Saifi Ismail, the Officer of Yalla Group Limited ADR, proposed sale 150,000 shares at $7.44 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Saifi Ismail is holding shares at $1,116,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YALA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yalla Group Limited ADR stands at 0.38. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 21.03, with 18.90 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 123.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.