Xylem Inc (XYL) Stock Faces 1.19% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Xylem Inc (XYL) has gone up by 0.71% for the week, with a 4.64% rise in the past month and a -3.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.41% for XYL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.84% for XYL’s stock, with a 0.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is above average at 33.94x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XYL is 241.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XYL on May 30, 2025 was 1.76M shares.

XYL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) has surged by 0.40 when compared to previous closing price of 125.66, but the company has seen a 0.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Xylem (XYL) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of XYL

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to XYL, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

XYL Trading at 6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.12. In addition, Xylem Inc saw 8.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from GERI-MICHELLE MCSHANE, who proposed sale 4,119 shares at the price of $128.18 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, GERI-MICHELLE MCSHANE now owns shares of Xylem Inc, valued at $527,978 using the latest closing price.

McShane Geri-Michelle, the VP, Controller & CAO of Xylem Inc, sale 4,119 shares at $128.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that McShane Geri-Michelle is holding 3,950 shares at $527,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 8.62, with 5.58 for asset returns.

Based on Xylem Inc (XYL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 36.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.63 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Xylem Inc (XYL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.