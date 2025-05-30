XPLR Infrastructure LP (XIFR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of XPLR Infrastructure LP (NYSE: XIFR) has increased by 3.91 when compared to last closing price of 8.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.12% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that XIFR eliminated its dividend to focus on repowering wind assets and buying out CEPFs. Despite stable 2025 guidance, 2026 EBITDA and free cash flow are projected to drop due to asset sales and higher refinancing costs. XIFR may be undervalued on a liquidation basis, but meaningful shareholder returns are unlikely for at least three years.

Is It Worth Investing in XPLR Infrastructure LP (NYSE: XIFR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for XIFR is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for XIFR is 86.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.54% of that float. The average trading volume for XIFR on May 30, 2025 was 1.72M shares.

XIFR’s Market Performance

XIFR’s stock has seen a -2.12% decrease for the week, with a 2.81% rise in the past month and a -0.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for XPLR Infrastructure LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.33% for XIFR stock, with a simple moving average of -45.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XIFR

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to XIFR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

XIFR Trading at -1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XIFR fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.90. In addition, XPLR Infrastructure LP saw -50.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XIFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.53 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPLR Infrastructure LP stands at -0.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.03. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -0.81 for asset returns.

Based on XPLR Infrastructure LP (XIFR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 345.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 52.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XPLR Infrastructure LP (XIFR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.