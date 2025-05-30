Xiao-I Corp ADR (AIXI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Xiao-I Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AIXI) has dropped by -6.82 compared to previous close of 3.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that Profitability Roadmap: Efficiency and Discipline SHANGHAI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xiao-I Corporation (“Xiao-I” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIXI), a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions, today announced selected audited financial results for the year 2024, highlighting approximately $70.31 million in revenue, representing a 18.8% year-over-year growth, a gross profit margin (GPM) improvement of 2 percentage points, and a significant narrowing of net loss to $14.55 million. These results position the Company to achieve profitability in 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Xiao-I Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AIXI) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of AIXI was 116.55K shares.

AIXI’s Market Performance

AIXI’s stock has seen a -18.93% decrease for the week, with a -7.39% drop in the past month and a -36.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.09% for Xiao-I Corp ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.45% for AIXI’s stock, with a -37.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIXI Trading at -16.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -21.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIXI fell by -18.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, Xiao-I Corp ADR saw -50.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.4 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xiao-I Corp ADR stands at -0.41. The total capital return value is set at 3.24.

The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -28.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -19.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xiao-I Corp ADR (AIXI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.