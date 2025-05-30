X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) is 1.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XFOR is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XFOR is 3.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.09% of that float. On May 30, 2025, XFOR’s average trading volume was 113.69K shares.

XFOR) stock’s latest price update

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.31 in comparison to its previous close of 3.25, however, the company has experienced a 27.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that Meaningful and durable increases in functional neutrophils observed over 6-month trial with oral once-daily mavorixafor

XFOR’s Market Performance

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) has experienced a 27.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.08% drop in the past month, and a -68.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.79% for XFOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.95% for XFOR’s stock, with a -74.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XFOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XFOR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for XFOR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XFOR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XFOR reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for XFOR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to XFOR, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

XFOR Trading at -33.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XFOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares sank -18.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XFOR rose by +27.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -84.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XFOR starting from Baldry Mark, who purchase 1,032 shares at the price of $2.48 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Baldry Mark now owns 25,337 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $2,561 using the latest closing price.

Baldry Mark, the Chief Commercial Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 13,404 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15 ’24, which means that Baldry Mark is holding 129,173 shares at $4,598 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XFOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.27 for the present operating margin

0.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 0.47. The total capital return value is set at -0.08. Equity return is now at value 121.75, with 12.05 for asset returns.

Based on X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -45.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -27.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.