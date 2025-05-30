X Financial ADR (XYF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of X Financial ADR (NYSE: XYF) has increased by 9.57 when compared to last closing price of 17.13.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-20 that X Financial (NYSE:XYF ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 20, 2025 7:30 AM ET Company Participants Victoria Yu – IR Kent Li – President Noah Kauffman – Chief Financial Strategy Officer Frank Fuya Zheng – CFO Conference Call Participants Alex Ye – UBS Operator Hello, and welcome to the X Financial First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in X Financial ADR (NYSE: XYF) Right Now?

X Financial ADR (NYSE: XYF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XYF is 0.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average trading volume of XYF on May 30, 2025 was 284.45K shares.

XYF’s Market Performance

XYF stock saw an increase of 7.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 35.92% and a quarterly increase of 77.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.46% for X Financial ADR (XYF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.24% for XYF’s stock, with a 109.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XYF Trading at 34.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +34.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYF rose by +7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +336.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.11. In addition, X Financial ADR saw 125.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYF starting from Cheng Shaoyong, who proposed sale 10,000 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Dec 13 ’24. After this action, Cheng Shaoyong now owns shares of X Financial ADR, valued at $82,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for X Financial ADR stands at 0.5. The total capital return value is set at -0.21. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 13.53 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, X Financial ADR (XYF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.