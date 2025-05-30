Worksport Ltd (WKSP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.39 compared to its previous closing price of 2.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Steven Rossi – Founder & CEO Michael Johnston – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Tate Sullivan – Maxim Group Scott Buck – H.C.

Is It Worth Investing in Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) Right Now?

WKSP has 36-month beta value of 1.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WKSP is 4.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WKSP on May 30, 2025 was 204.68K shares.

WKSP’s Market Performance

The stock of Worksport Ltd (WKSP) has seen a 8.43% increase in the past week, with a -5.98% drop in the past month, and a -56.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.75% for WKSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.24% for WKSP’s stock, with a -52.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WKSP Trading at -8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKSP rose by +8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, Worksport Ltd saw -69.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WKSP starting from Rossi Steven F., who purchase 33,333 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Nov 19 ’24. After this action, Rossi Steven F. now owns 2,525,871 shares of Worksport Ltd, valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WKSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.57 for the present operating margin

0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Worksport Ltd stands at -1.66. The total capital return value is set at -0.69. Equity return is now at value -86.65, with -62.68 for asset returns.

Based on Worksport Ltd (WKSP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -12.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -39.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -13.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 150.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Worksport Ltd (WKSP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.