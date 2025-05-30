WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: WKEY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.36 compared to its previous closing price of 7.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that SEALSQ Corp, a member of the WISeKey Group, Signs a Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire 100% of IC’ALPS Geneva, Switzerland – May 27, 2025 – Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) (“WISeKey” or “the Company”), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT technologies, today announced the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) between SEALSQ Corp (“SEALSQ”), a leading developer and provider of Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software solutions, a member of the WISeKey Group of Companies, and the shareholders of IC’ALPS SAS (the “Sellers”)1, an Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (“ASIC”) design and supply specialist based in Grenoble, France (“IC’ALPS”) for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital and voting rights of IC’ALPS(“the Acquisition”).

Is It Worth Investing in WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: WKEY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WKEY is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average trading volume for WKEY on May 30, 2025 was 156.16K shares.

WKEY’s Market Performance

WKEY’s stock has seen a -0.61% decrease for the week, with a 58.58% rise in the past month and a 45.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.70% for WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.37% for WKEY’s stock, with a 49.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKEY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for WKEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WKEY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on December 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

WKEY Trading at 41.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares surge +73.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKEY fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +231.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.51. In addition, WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR saw -28.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.32 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR stands at -1.94. The total capital return value is set at -0.29. Equity return is now at value -51.84, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Based on WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -26.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.