Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) has seen a 0.32% increase in the past week, with a -30.09% drop in the past month, and a -77.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for WINT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.01% for WINT’s stock, with a -98.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WINT is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WINT is 0.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.24% of that float. The average trading volume of WINT on May 30, 2025 was 2.86M shares.

WINT stock's latest price update

The stock of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) has decreased by -5.94 when compared to last closing price of 0.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Istaroxime has previously completed two positive Phase 2 studies in SCAI Stage B cardiogenic shock; the SEISMiC C study in SCAI Stage C cardiogenic shock is another step progressing to the istaroxime cardiogenic shock Phase 3 program

Analysts’ Opinion of WINT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WINT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WINT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WINT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $12.25 based on the research report published on June 26, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

WINT Trading at -31.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -32.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WINT rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8588. In addition, Windtree Therapeutics Inc saw -95.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WINT starting from Fraser Craig, who purchase 5,431 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Oct 08 ’24. After this action, Fraser Craig now owns 8,638 shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,942 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WINT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-482.98 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Windtree Therapeutics Inc stands at -461.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.07. Equity return is now at value -120.01, with -56.45 for asset returns.

Based on Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -107.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 69.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.