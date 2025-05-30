WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

WillScot Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 27.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that PHOENIX, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WillScot Holdings Corporation (“WillScot” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in the upcoming month:

Is It Worth Investing in WillScot Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) Right Now?

WillScot Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WSC is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WSC is 177.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WSC on May 30, 2025 was 3.47M shares.

WSC’s Market Performance

The stock of WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC) has seen a 0.44% increase in the past week, with a 8.55% rise in the past month, and a -16.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for WSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.51% for WSC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSC reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for WSC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to WSC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

WSC Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.99. In addition, WillScot Holdings Corp saw -18.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Soultz Bradley Lee, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $26.79 back on May 06 ’25. After this action, Soultz Bradley Lee now owns 128,817 shares of WillScot Holdings Corp, valued at $267,900 using the latest closing price.

GRAEME PARKES, the Officer of WillScot Holdings Corp, proposed sale 16,047 shares at $28.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28 ’25, which means that GRAEME PARKES is holding shares at $456,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for WillScot Holdings Corp stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 1.28, with 0.25 for asset returns.

Based on WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.84. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 669.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.