What Recent Market Trends Mean for Westlake Corporation’s (WLK) Stock

The stock of Westlake Corporation (WLK) has gone down by -2.89% for the week, with a -23.40% drop in the past month and a -35.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.11% for WLK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.21% for WLK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is above average at 24.05x. The 36-month beta value for WLK is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WLK is 32.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.18% of that float. The average trading volume of WLK on May 30, 2025 was 1.01M shares.

WLK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) has increased by 1.37 when compared to last closing price of 70.56.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-09 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today declared a regular dividend distribution of $0.525 per share for the first quarter of 2025. This dividend will be payable on June 5, 2025 to stockholders of record on May 20, 2025. Westlake announced its first dividend on November 11, 2004 and has successively been paying and increasing its dividend for the past 20 years. The statements in this release that are not historical facts, including statements r.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WLK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WLK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $76 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WLK reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for WLK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to WLK, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

WLK Trading at -19.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -22.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLK fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.78. In addition, Westlake Corporation saw -37.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLK starting from Chao David Tsung-Hung, who sale 1,750 shares at the price of $129.08 back on Nov 29 ’24. After this action, Chao David Tsung-Hung now owns 7,784 shares of Westlake Corporation, valued at $225,888 using the latest closing price.

Chao David Tsung-Hung, the Director of Westlake Corporation, proposed sale 1,750 shares at $133.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 26 ’24, which means that Chao David Tsung-Hung is holding shares at $232,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westlake Corporation stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 3.71, with 1.85 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Westlake Corporation (WLK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.