What Recent Market Trends Mean for GlucoTrack Inc’s (GCTK) Stock

The stock of GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) has seen a -4.57% decrease in the past week, with a -22.05% drop in the past month, and a -62.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for GCTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.46% for GCTK stock, with a simple moving average of -99.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ: GCTK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GCTK is -0.18.

The public float for GCTK is 27.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GCTK on May 30, 2025 was 5.89M shares.

GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ: GCTK)'s stock price has declined in relation to previous closing price of 0.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that Experienced medical device executive with deep expertise in implantable technologies joins Glucotrack as Company advances development of long-term implantable blood glucose monitoring technology

GCTK Trading at -25.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.40%, as shares sank -22.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCTK fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1509. In addition, GlucoTrack Inc saw -98.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCTK

The total capital return value is set at -3.46. Equity return is now at value -694.34, with -452.35 for asset returns.

Based on GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -240.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -21.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.