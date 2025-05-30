What Recent Market Trends Mean for Comstock Inc’s (LODE) Stock

In the past week, LODE stock has gone up by 5.19%, with a monthly gain of 31.03% and a quarterly surge of 26.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.95% for Comstock Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.26% for LODE’s stock, with a -9.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Comstock Inc (AMEX: LODE) Right Now?

LODE has 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LODE is 27.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LODE on May 30, 2025 was 436.15K shares.

LODE) stock’s latest price update

Comstock Inc (AMEX: LODE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.88 compared to its previous closing price of 3.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LODE

Singular Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LODE reach a price target of $2.25. The rating they have provided for LODE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2014.

Global Hunter Securities gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to LODE, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

LODE Trading at 26.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LODE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +29.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LODE rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Comstock Inc saw -62.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LODE starting from Drozdoff Leo M, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $0.15 back on Aug 14 ’24. After this action, Drozdoff Leo M now owns 600,000 shares of Comstock Inc, valued at $29,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LODE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.96 for the present operating margin

-0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comstock Inc stands at -11.57. The total capital return value is set at -68533.32. Equity return is now at value -83.23, with -51.35 for asset returns.

Based on Comstock Inc (LODE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 139750.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -47.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 215646.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 7058.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Comstock Inc (LODE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.