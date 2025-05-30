What Recent Market Trends Mean for Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s (CLRB) Stock

In the past week, CLRB stock has gone up by 6.02%, with a monthly decline of -9.28% and a quarterly plunge of -8.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.84% for Cellectar Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.33% for CLRB stock, with a simple moving average of -73.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLRB is 0.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLRB is 45.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% of that float. On May 30, 2025, CLRB’s average trading volume was 979.11K shares.

CLRB) stock’s latest price update

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.40 in relation to its previous close of 0.25. However, the company has experienced a 6.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that The U.S. government’s tariff imposition, especially on China, is likely to keep supply chains under pressure for the Zacks Medical Products industry. PODD, MGNX, CLRB and ALUR reflect the favorable fundamentals.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLRB stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for CLRB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLRB in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $13 based on the research report published on December 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CLRB, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

CLRB Trading at -7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRB rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2530. In addition, Cellectar Biosciences Inc saw -11.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLRB starting from Longcor Jarrod, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.28 back on Jan 10 ’25. After this action, Longcor Jarrod now owns 83,141 shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc, valued at $8,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRB

The total capital return value is set at -4.61. Equity return is now at value -208.72, with -83.27 for asset returns.

Based on Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -100.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -44.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.