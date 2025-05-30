Wag Group Co (PET) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PET is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PET is 25.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PET on May 30, 2025 was 4.30M shares.

PET) stock’s latest price update

Wag Group Co (NASDAQ: PET)’s stock price has soared by 3.52 in relation to previous closing price of 0.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Clermont-Ferrand (France), 27 May 2025 (17.45 CEST). CARBIOS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, announces the signature of its first multi-year offtake contracts with L’ORÉAL and L’Occitane en Provence for biorecycled r-PET from its future commercial plant in Longlaville.

PET’s Market Performance

Wag Group Co (PET) has experienced a 5.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.38% rise in the past month, and a -42.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for PET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.05% for PET’s stock, with a -63.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PET

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PET reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for PET stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 30th, 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PET, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

PET Trading at 0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PET rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1470. In addition, Wag Group Co saw -38.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PET starting from Davidian Alec, who sale 22,719 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Feb 19 ’25. After this action, Davidian Alec now owns 795,971 shares of Wag Group Co, valued at $6,832 using the latest closing price.

Cane David, the Chief Customer Officer of Wag Group Co, sale 14,848 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19 ’25, which means that Cane David is holding 526,850 shares at $4,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2 for the present operating margin

0.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wag Group Co stands at -0.29. The total capital return value is set at 4.09. Equity return is now at value -3036.82, with -52.33 for asset returns.

Based on Wag Group Co (PET), the company’s capital structure generated 1.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -8.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wag Group Co (PET) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.