W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

W.R. Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 73.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Investors with an interest in Insurance – Property and Casualty stocks have likely encountered both Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (TKOMY) and W.R. Berkley (WRB).

Is It Worth Investing in W.R. Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) Right Now?

W.R. Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.15x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for WRB is 296.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of WRB was 1.88M shares.

WRB’s Market Performance

WRB’s stock has seen a 1.04% increase for the week, with a 3.76% rise in the past month and a 19.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.06% for W.R. Berkley Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.64% for WRB’s stock, with a 19.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WRB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WRB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $76 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRB reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for WRB stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to WRB, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

WRB Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRB rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.77. In addition, W.R. Berkley Corp saw 26.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for W.R. Berkley Corp stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 20.73, with 4.91 for asset returns.

Based on W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 18.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.