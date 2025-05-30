W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 62.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that W.P. Carey (WPC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) is above average at 32.54x. The 36-month beta value for WPC is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WPC is 215.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume of WPC on May 30, 2025 was 1.27M shares.

WPC’s Market Performance

WPC stock saw an increase of 4.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.19% and a quarterly increase of -1.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.15% for W. P. Carey Inc (WPC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.76% for WPC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WPC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WPC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $67 based on the research report published on February 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPC reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for WPC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to WPC, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on May 31st of the previous year.

WPC Trading at 3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPC rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.40. In addition, W. P. Carey Inc saw 15.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPC starting from Zander Brian H, who sale 440 shares at the price of $56.65 back on Nov 20 ’24. After this action, Zander Brian H now owns 7,237 shares of W. P. Carey Inc, valued at $24,926 using the latest closing price.

Farrell Peter, the Director of W. P. Carey Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $55.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13 ’24, which means that Farrell Peter is holding 22,289 shares at $55,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.38 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for W. P. Carey Inc stands at 0.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 5.02, with 2.45 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.3 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.5.

Conclusion

In summary, W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.