Vontier Corporation (VNT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.73 in relation to its previous close of 35.83. However, the company has experienced a 1.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that MILTON KEYNES, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teletrac Navman, a leading connected mobility platform and Vontier company, has today launched its Mobilizing the Future of Fleets Report: 2025 Energy Edition, which found 63% of fleets are reporting customer demand as influential in their decision to switch to alternative energies, and the speed at which they do it. This is supported by over half (58%) of the businesses surveyed citing their own brand reputation and sustainability goals as the leading d.

Is It Worth Investing in Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) is above average at 14.70x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VNT is 146.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VNT on May 30, 2025 was 1.10M shares.

VNT’s Market Performance

The stock of Vontier Corporation (VNT) has seen a 1.26% increase in the past week, with a 15.23% rise in the past month, and a -2.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for VNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for VNT’s stock, with a 2.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for VNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VNT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $48 based on the research report published on December 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNT reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for VNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2024.

VNT Trading at 9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNT rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.46. In addition, Vontier Corporation saw -1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNT starting from Rowen Kathryn K., who sale 7,344 shares at the price of $36.34 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Rowen Kathryn K. now owns 88,248 shares of Vontier Corporation, valued at $266,874 using the latest closing price.

Rowen Kathryn K., the Officer of Vontier Corporation, proposed sale 7,344 shares at $36.34 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Rowen Kathryn K. is holding shares at $266,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vontier Corporation stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 35.88, with 8.68 for asset returns.

Based on Vontier Corporation (VNT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 699.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vontier Corporation (VNT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.