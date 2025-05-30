Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) Stock Experiences -13.21% Monthly Change

The stock of Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) has gone up by 15.08% for the week, with a -13.21% drop in the past month and a -36.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.76% for VIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.39% for VIR’s stock, with a -32.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VIR is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VIR is 89.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIR on May 30, 2025 was 1.34M shares.

VIR) stock’s latest price update

Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR)’s stock price has increased by 9.03 compared to its previous closing price of 4.76. However, the company has seen a 15.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), today announced that Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Tuesday, June 10 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET in Miami Beach, Florida. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be made available under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir Biotechnology website and will be ar.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VIR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VIR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9 based on the research report published on January 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIR reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for VIR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 08th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to VIR, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

VIR Trading at -8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -15.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIR rose by +15.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, Vir Biotechnology Inc saw -29.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIR starting from De Backer Marianne, who sale 79,712 shares at the price of $5.95 back on Apr 03 ’25. After this action, De Backer Marianne now owns 769,505 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc, valued at $474,239 using the latest closing price.

Marianne De Backer, the Officer and Director of Vir Biotechnology Inc, proposed sale 79,712 shares at $5.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that Marianne De Backer is holding shares at $474,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.81 for the present operating margin

0.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vir Biotechnology Inc stands at -29.44. The total capital return value is set at -0.52. Equity return is now at value -44.59, with -37.25 for asset returns.

Based on Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -537.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.