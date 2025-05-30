VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS) has seen a -4.62% decrease in the past week, with a -1.27% drop in the past month, and a -6.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for VFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.13% for VFS stock, with a simple moving average of -10.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VinFast Auto Ltd (NASDAQ: VFS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VFS is 50.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VFS on May 30, 2025 was 512.31K shares.

The stock of VinFast Auto Ltd (NASDAQ: VFS) has decreased by -4.35 when compared to last closing price of 3.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that MARHAM, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the federal EV rebate now ended and Quebec still offering up to $4,000 in 2025, Canadians eyeing electric vehicles—like the VinFast VF 8—face a narrowing but still lucrative window of opportunity as provincial incentives tighten and the market shifts toward long-term policy. The federal iZEV Program, which once offered up to $5,000 in rebates for qualifying zero-emission vehicles, has recently ended after its successful run. Several provinces maintain thei.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFS stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for VFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VFS in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $5.50 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VFS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

VFS Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd saw -16.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.24 for the present operating margin

-0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for VinFast Auto Ltd stands at -1.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.57.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated -7.99 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -51.85 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at -2.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.