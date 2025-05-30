Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, VIGL stock has gone down by -0.01%, with a monthly gain of 275.20% and a quarterly surge of 225.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.24% for Vigil Neuroscience Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 92.08% for VIGL’s stock, with a 181.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ: VIGL) Right Now?

VIGL has 36-month beta value of 3.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VIGL is 22.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIGL on May 30, 2025 was 849.23K shares.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ: VIGL)'s stock price has decreased by -0.01 compared to its previous closing price of 7.88. However, the company has seen a -0.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIGL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VIGL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VIGL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $8 based on the research report published on May 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to VIGL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

VIGL Trading at 192.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.15%, as shares surge +207.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +308.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIGL remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Vigil Neuroscience Inc saw 363.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIGL starting from Budd Haeberlein Samantha L., who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Dec 19 ’24. After this action, Budd Haeberlein Samantha L. now owns 12,000 shares of Vigil Neuroscience Inc, valued at $20,520 using the latest closing price.

Magovcevic-Liebisch Ivana, the President and CEO of Vigil Neuroscience Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19 ’24, which means that Magovcevic-Liebisch Ivana is holding 222,687 shares at $8,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIGL

The total capital return value is set at -1.2. Equity return is now at value -102.70, with -74.69 for asset returns.

Based on Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -83.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.