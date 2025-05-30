Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.54 in comparison to its previous close of 9.21, however, the company has experienced a 0.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that CHANDLER, Ariz., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) and 3-GIS, a market-leading fiber network design and management software provider, today announced a partnership to empower businesses with faster, more accurate fiber fault location capabilities, while also leveraging customers’ existing Geographic Information System (GIS) investments.

Is It Worth Investing in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) Right Now?

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 436.19x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for VIAV is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for VIAV is 219.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.64% of that float. The average trading volume for VIAV on May 30, 2025 was 2.25M shares.

VIAV’s Market Performance

VIAV’s stock has seen a 0.55% increase for the week, with a -13.01% drop in the past month and a -17.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for Viavi Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.50% for VIAV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $14 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIAV reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for VIAV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31st, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to VIAV, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

VIAV Trading at -9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares sank -13.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc saw -9.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from BELLUZZO RICHARD, who sale 8,385 shares at the price of $8.92 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, BELLUZZO RICHARD now owns 259,081 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc, valued at $74,794 using the latest closing price.

RICHARD E BELLUZZO, the Director of Viavi Solutions Inc, proposed sale 8,385 shares at $8.96 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that RICHARD E BELLUZZO is holding shares at $75,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viavi Solutions Inc stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 0.71, with 0.28 for asset returns.

Based on Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 101.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.